2 个月内
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月13日 / 下午1点26分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-American Equity announces proposed $500 mln offering of notes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-

* American Equity announces proposed $500 million offering of notes

* American Equity Investment Life - intends to launch public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 pursuant to effective shelf registration statement filed with sec on sept. 22, 2015

* American Equity Investment Life Holding Co - intends to use net proceeds of offering of notes to redeem all of company's 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* American Equity Investment Life - also intends to use net proceeds of offering of notes to prepay in full co's $100 million term loan that matures on september 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

