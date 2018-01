Jan 30 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* AMERICAN EXPRESS ACQUIRES MEZI

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO - ‍GOING FORWARD, MEZI WILL OPERATE AS A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF AMERICAN EXPRESS​

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO - ‍ MEZI‘S CO-FOUNDERS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MEZI​

* AMERICAN EXPRESS CO - ‍FOR THOSE CURRENTLY ALREADY ENROLLED IN ASKAMEX PILOT, IT WILL CONTINUE TO RUN THROUGH FIRST HALF OF 2018​