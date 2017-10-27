FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Express enters agreement for issuance of notes
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月27日 / 晚上7点30分 / 更新于 14 小时前

BRIEF-American Express enters agreement for issuance of notes

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* Says on Oct 23, entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.200% notes due Oct 30, 2020‍​

* Says also entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $500 million aggregate amount of floating rate notes due October 30, 2020

* Says ‍also entered terms agreement for issuance and sale of $1.65 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due October 30, 2024​

* Says ‍securities will be issued pursuant to senior debt indenture, dated as of Aug 1, 2007, between co and Bank Of New York Mellon​ Source text: (bit.ly/2yPMIQb) Further company coverage:

