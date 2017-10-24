FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Express incoming CEO Squeri to get annual base salary of $1.5 mln - SEC filing
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月24日 / 下午5点50分 / 更新于 16 小时内

BRIEF-American Express incoming CEO Squeri to get annual base salary of $1.5 mln - SEC filing

1 分钟阅读

Oct 24 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express Co - Incoming CEO Stephen Squeri will receive an annual base salary of $1.5 million - SEC filing

* American Express - Incoming CEO Stephen Squeri will be eligible to earn an annual cash incentive award of $4.5 million

* American Express - Squeri will also be eligible to annual long-term incentive award of restricted stock units and stock options with a value of $10.2 million

* American Express - In addition, Squeri will be awarded performance-vesting options on oct 31, 2017 with a grant date fair value of $4.5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2gFXn8O) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below