BRIEF-American Express says on track to take $1 bln out of its expense base - conf call
2017年10月18日 / 晚上10点25分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-American Express says on track to take $1 bln out of its expense base - conf call

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* American Express says “on track to take $1 billion out of our expense base” - conf call

* In quarter, incurred discrete charges related to u.s. Loyalty coalition business, U.S. prepaid business, hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico” - conf call

* In quarter, aggregate impact of the discrete charges equates to approximately $0.12 of earnings per share - conf call

* “With evolving regulations in Europe and Australia, we expect network volumes in those geographies to decline over time” - conf call Further company coverage:

