BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent Q4 Loss Per Share $0.08

Feb 22 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent:

* REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 6.7 PERCENT TO $242.8 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* CORE FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHARE AND UNIT HOLDERS FOR Q4 WAS $89.4 MILLION, OR $0.26 PER FFO SHARE AND UNIT

* SEES 2018 SAME-HOME CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% - 4.5%

* SEES 2018 SAME-HOME CORE NOI MARGIN 64.0% - 65.0%

* SEES 2018 SAME-HOME CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% - 4.0%

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $243.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: