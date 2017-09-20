FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent says on Sept 13 company received a letter from staff of SEC
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
2017年9月20日 / 上午10点20分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent says on Sept 13 company received a letter from staff of SEC

1 分钟阅读

Sept 20 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent

* American Homes 4 Rent says on September 13 company received a letter from staff of SEC - SEC filing

* American Homes 4 Rent - received letter from SEC stating is conducting investigation captioned ‘in matter of certain single family rental securitizations.'​

* American Homes 4 Rent - SEC’s letter enclosed subpoena that requests production of certain documents and communications related to co’s securitizations

* American Homes 4 Rent - SEC's requests of documents related to co's securitizations related to BPOs provided on properties included in securitizations Source text : (bit.ly/2xm5dKh) Further company coverage:

