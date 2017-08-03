FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American International Group CEO says will not provide guidance on buybacks
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年8月3日 / 下午2点36分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-American International Group CEO says will not provide guidance on buybacks

路透新闻部

Aug 3 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG CEO says will not provide guidance on buybacks - Conf Call

* For property business, co says "have sight set on NORTHERN EUROPE" - Conf Call

* AIG CEO, on share buybacks, says "the chances that we will be buying at the levels we have been buying are very low" - Conf Call

* AIG - we still have a buyback authorization in place, and we'll consider capital return, but are no longer targeting an annual amount for share repurchases - Conf Call

