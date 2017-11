Nov 6 (Reuters) - American Lorain Corp:

* Received public warning letter from NYSE American as result of failure to provide timely notification to exchange of material news​

* Failure to provide news related to termination of share exchange agreement with Shengrong Environmental Protection Holding Company

* If co is not in compliance with continued listing standards by Dec 8, exchange staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate​