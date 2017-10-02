FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Midstream ‍announces acquisition and closing of additional equity interest in Delta House​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 上午10点10分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-American Midstream ‍announces acquisition and closing of additional equity interest in Delta House​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners LP

* American Midstream Partners LP - ‍announced today acquisition and closing of an additional 15.5 pct equity interest in Delta House​

* American Midstream Partners LP - deal for ‍total consideration of approximately $125.4 million​

* American Midstream Partners LP - ‍post-closing, partnership, arclight to directly and indirectly own 35.7 pct and 23.3 pct interest in Delta House, respectively​

* American Midstream Partners LP - ‍purchase of additional Delta House interests is immediately accretive to adjusted ebitda and distributable cash flow​

* American Midstream Partners LP - due to timing uncertainties of divestiture, 2017 adjusted EBITDA may be toward lower-end of guidance with material increase in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below