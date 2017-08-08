FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
BRIEF-American Midstream announces Cayenne pipeline Joint Venture
2017年8月8日

BRIEF-American Midstream announces Cayenne pipeline Joint Venture

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners LP

* American Midstream announces Cayenne pipeline joint venture

* American Midstream Partners LP - ‍project has received necessary change of service permits and is expected to be fully operational by year-end 2017​

* American Midstream Partners-Pipeline will have initial capacity of over 40,000 barrels per day with ability to throughput more than 50,000 barrels per day

* American Midstream Partners - Co is contributing underutilized natural gas pipeline that will convert into high value, natural gas liquids service​

* American Midstream Partners-Co, Targa will each have 50% economic interests,50% voting rights, respectively, with Targa serving as operator of venture

* American Midstream Partners - ‍entered into JV agreement between Co and Targa Midstream Services LLC, creating Cayenne Pipeline LLC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

