Dec 14 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp:

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM INCREASES LIQUIDITY AND ENHANCES CAPITAL STRUCTURE THROUGH PRICING OF $125 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - PRICED $125 MILLION 8.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 AT OFFERING PRICE OF 102.375% OF PAR

* AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - NOTES ARE ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF PARTNERSHIP‘S OUTSTANDING $300 MILLION, 8.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021, ISSUED ON DEC 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: