Jan 10 (Reuters) - American National Insurance Co:

* AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO - EFFECTIVE JAN 1, AMERICAN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF NEW YORK MERGED INTO FARM FAMILY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

* AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO - FOLLOWING MERGER OF TWO UNITS, SURVIVING CO HAS ASSUMED NAME AMERICAN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY OF NEW YORK