Feb 20 (Reuters) - American National Insurance Co:

* AMERICAN NATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $12.78

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $10.69

* AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE - INCREASE IN Q4 NET INCOME INCLUDES PROVISIONAL $206.4 MILLION BENEFIT DUE TO RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT

* AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE -QTRLY ‍REV $924.36 MILLION VERSUS $839.39 MILLION

* Q4 AFTER-TAX OPERATING INCOME, EXCLUDING ITEMS, OF $3.03 PER DILUTED SHARE