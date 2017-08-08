BRIEF-American Public Education reports Q2 earnings per share $0.23

Aug 9 (Reuters) - American Public Education Inc-

* American Public Education reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 revenue $72.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $70.4 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue down about 2 to 5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $68.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S