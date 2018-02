Feb 23 (Reuters) - American Railcar Industries Inc:

* AMERICAN RAILCAR INDUSTRIES, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.86

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 21 PERCENT TO $132.4 MILLION

* AMERICAN RAILCAR INDUSTRIES - IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPANY RECORDED A ONE-TIME INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $107.3 MILLION, OR $5.62 PER SHARE, RELATED TO 2017 TAX ACT​

* ARI'S BACKLOG AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS 1,940 RAILCARS