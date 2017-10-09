FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Tower expects to enforce avg non-cancelable remaining contract terms on leases with Tata Teleservices
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月9日 / 下午1点42分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-American Tower expects to enforce avg non-cancelable remaining contract terms on leases with Tata Teleservices

1 分钟阅读

Oct 9 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp:

* American Tower Corp releases information about its business in light of press reports regarding Tata Teleservices Limited in India​

* American Tower - ‍for quarter ended June 30, Tata Teleservices accounted for about $80 million, or 5 pct of co’s consolidated property revenues​

* American Tower Corp - ‍tata teleservices accounted for approximately $40 million in gross margin for quarter ended June 30​

* American Tower - ‍as of September 30, average remaining non-cancellable contract term with Tata Teleservices was in excess of 6 years​

* American Tower - expects to “fully enforce” average non-cancelable remaining contract terms on leases with Tata Teleservices​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

