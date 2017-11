Nov 12 (Reuters) - American Tower Corp -

* American Tower announces entry into agreements to acquire tower businesses from Vodafone India and Idea Cellular

* Deal ‍expected to generate abt $320 million in property revenue, abt $120 million in gross margin during their first full year​

* ‍SG&A associated with assets is expected to be less than about $10 million for first year​

* ‍Cash consideration for deal is expected to to be about $1.2 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: