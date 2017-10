Sept 25 (Reuters) - American Vanguard Corp:

* American Vanguard Corp says ‍its wholly owned subsidiary amvac chemical corporation will acquire OHP, Inc​

* American Vanguard Corp says ‍ohp will continue to operate as it has in past​

* American Vanguard Corp says ‍OHP Inc’s business will remain under leadership of Dan Stahl​

* American Vanguard Corp says ‍terms of deal were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: