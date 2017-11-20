FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine
2017年11月20日 / 下午12点55分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine

1 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corp commences production at its San Rafael mine

* Americas Silver Corp - initially, company is targeting a throughput of 1500 tonnes per day from San Rafael mine​

* Americas Silver Corp - ‍company expects it will declare commercial production at San Rafael mine before end of Q4, 2017 ​

* Americas Silver Corp - San Rafael ‍mine is currently producing over 1000 tonnes per day as it continues its ramp-up​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

