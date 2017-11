Nov 14 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp

* Americas Silver Corporation reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Americas Silver - qtrly ‍revenues $9.8 million versus $16.8 million in q3 2016​

* Americas Silver Corp Q3 2017 ‍revenues exclude $3.8 million of el cajón & san rafael pre-production revenues capitalized to development costs​

* Americas Silver Corp qtrly loss per share ‍$0.07​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: