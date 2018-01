Jan 29 (Reuters) - Americas Silver Corp:

* AMERICAS SILVER CORPORATION PROVIDES ANNUAL 2017 PRODUCTION AND COSTS, 2018 GUIDANCE, AND AN EXPLORATION UPDATE ON ITS COSALÁ OPERATION’S ZONE 120 PROPERTY

* AMERICAS SILVER - CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION ‍GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS 1.6 MILLION TO 2 MILLION SILVER OUNCES, 7.2 MILLION TO 8 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES​