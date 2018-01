BRIEF-Amerigo says Q4-2017, Minera Valle Central Produced 15.6 Mln Pounds Of Copper At Cash Cost Of $1.66 Per Pound

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Amerigo Resources Ltd:

* AMERIGO ANNOUNCES ANNUAL 2017 AND Q4-2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS

* AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD - IN Q4-2017, MINERA VALLE CENTRAL PRODUCED 15.6 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER AT A CASH COST OF $1.66 PER POUND

* AMERIGO RESOURCES - CONSTRUCTION OF MVC‘S CAUQUENES PHASE TWO EXPANSION ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN Q3-2018, FULL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN Q4-2018

* AMERIGO RESOURCES LTD - IN 2018, AMERIGO EXPECTS MVC TO PRODUCE 65 TO 70 MILLION POUNDS OF COPPER AND 1.8 MILLION POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: