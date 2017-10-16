BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial says co entered a third amended and restated credit agreement​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ameriprise Financial Inc

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - ‍on October 12, 2017, co entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing ​

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - restated credit agreement provides unsecured revolving credit facility with aggregate principal commitment amount up to $750 million​

* Ameriprise Financial Inc - ‍company may increase aggregate principal commitment amount to up to $1 billion upon satisfaction of certain conditions