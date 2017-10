Oct 23 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp

* Ameris Bancorp says ‍on October 20, co entered into a third amendment to loan agreement with NexBank SSB​ - sec filing

* Ameris Bancorp - ‍third amendment reduces maximum amount of revolving loans that may be outstanding thereunder at any one time to $30 million

* Ameris Bancorp - ‍amendment to extend maturity date of revolving loans to September 26, 2020​