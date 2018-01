BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp To Acquire Hamilton State Bancshares For About $405.7 Mln

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp:

* AMERIS BANCORP SIGNS DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HAMILTON STATE BANCSHARES, INC.

* AMERIS BANCORP - EACH SHARE OF HAMILTON AND EACH RSU WILL BE CONVERTED INTO RIGHT TO GET 0.16 SHARES OF AMERIS COMMON STOCK AND $0.93 IN CASH

* AMERIS BANCORP - TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $405.7 MILLION

* AMERIS BANCORP - ‍ CONSIDERATION MIX FOR HAMILTON IS APPROXIMATELY 90% STOCK AND 10% CASH​

* AMERIS BANCORP - MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY