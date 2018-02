BRIEF-Amerisourcebergen Reports Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Amerisourcebergen Corp:

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.45 TO $6.65

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.90

* REVENUES OF $40.5 BILLION FOR Q1, A 6.0 PERCENT INCREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN - ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $0.60 IN FISCAL 2018

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN RANGE OF $6.45 TO $6.65​

* SEES 2018 ‍REVENUE GROWTH IN RANGE OF 8 PERCENT TO 11 PERCENT​

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN - “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PHARMEDIUM‘S ABILITY TO RETURN TO ITS LONG-TERM GROWTH TRAJECTORY”

* SEES 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $325 MILLION​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35, REVENUE VIEW $40.50 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.29, REVENUE VIEW $166.80 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN - CONTINUES TO OPERATE UNDER ASSUMPTION THAT BRAND DRUG INFLATION WILL BE IN RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT FOR PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET IN 2018

* AMERISOURCEBERGEN - CONTINUES TO OPERATE UNDER ASSUMPTION THAT GENERIC DRUG DEFLATION WILL BE IN RANGE OF -7 PERCENT TO -9 PERCENT FOR PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET IN 2018