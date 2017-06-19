BRIEF-AmerisourceBergen says ‍announced a new organizational structure

1 分钟阅读
June 19 (Reuters) - Amerisourcebergen Corp
* Says announced a new organizational structure designed to further align organization to its customer needs
* Amerisourcebergen - customer-facing offerings to be aligned under 2 groups
* Says co's operations will continue to be comprised of pharmaceutical distribution services reportable segment and other
* Says has also formed a new management committee to enable quicker, cross-functional decision-making Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: