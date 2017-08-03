BRIEF-Amerisourcebergen says have yet to see generic deflation ease from its current high single digits

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Amerisourcebergen Corp:

* Says its distribution segment had revenue headwind of about 120 basis points due to lower Hepatitis C sales in the quarter

* Says the 2016 june quarter was the last quarter we had instances of impactful generic drug price increases

* Says to a lesser degree, we also had a headwind from lower brand inflation in the current quarter

* Says for brand inflation, it's likey that inflation rate modelled for FY18 will be at low end or slightly below FY17 year range

* Says have yet to see generic deflation ease from its current high single digits

* Says at this point, expect the health care environment will be similar in fiscal'18 to this year

* Says for 2017, one of the bigger impacts on revenues will just be in brand inflation