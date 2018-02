Feb 21 (Reuters) - AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV :

* AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL - AMG VANADIUM SIGNED MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH EXISTING CUSTOMER TO PROCESS, RECYCLE SPENT CATALYSTS FROM A NORTH AMERICAN OIL REFINERY

* AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL - AS PER DEAL, TOTAL INVESTMENT IS ESTIMATED AT $35 MILLION, WILL PRIMARILY INVOLVE INSTALLING A NEW FLUE GAS DESULFURIZATION UNIT