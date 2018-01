BRIEF-AMG Q4 Earnings Per Share $5.50

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc:

* AMG REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.50

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ECONOMIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.68

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED COMPANY‘S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO A TOTAL OF FIVE MILLION SHARES

* AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP - ‍ANNOUNCED A Q1 CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 50% OVER PRIOR LEVEL​

* QUARTER END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WAS $836.3 BILLION VERSUS $688.7 BILLION AT END OF Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: