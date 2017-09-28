FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amgen and AbbVie agree to settlement allowing commercialization of Amgevita
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月28日 / 中午12点14分 / 20 天前

BRIEF-Amgen and AbbVie agree to settlement allowing commercialization of Amgevita

1 分钟阅读

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen and AbbVie agree to settlement allowing commercialization of Amgevita

* Amgen Inc - Amgen expects to launch Amgevita in Europe on Oct. 16, 2018, and Amjevita in United States on Jan. 31, 2023.​

* Says to begin launching biosimilar adalimumab in Europe in 2018​​

* Amgen Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, AbbVie will grant patent licenses for use and sale of Amgevita/Amjevita worldwide, on a country-by-country basis​

* Says Amgen and AbbVie have agreed to dismiss all pending litigation​

* Says ‍specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below