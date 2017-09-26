BRIEF-Amgen and Simcere announce strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize biosimilars in China

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc
* Amgen and Simcere announce strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize biosimilars in China
* Amgen Inc - collaboration includes undisclosed biosimilars in areas of inflammation and oncology
* Amgen Inc - specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Amgen Inc - under terms of deal, amgen will remain responsible for co-development, marketing approval applications and manufacturing of biosimilars
* Amgen Inc - specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.
* Amgen Inc - biosimilars included in agreement are a part of Amgen’s existing biosimilars portfolio
* Amgen Inc - Simcere will be responsible for distribution and commercialization of the biosimilars in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: