BRIEF-Amgen and Simcere announce strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize biosimilars in China
2017年9月26日 / 晚上8点07分 / 22 天前

BRIEF-Amgen and Simcere announce strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize biosimilars in China

1 分钟阅读

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen and Simcere announce strategic collaboration to co-develop and commercialize biosimilars in China

* Amgen Inc - ‍collaboration includes undisclosed biosimilars in areas of inflammation and oncology​

* Amgen Inc - ‍specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed​

* Amgen Inc - ‍under terms of deal, amgen will remain responsible for co-development, marketing approval applications and manufacturing of biosimilars​

* Amgen Inc - ‍specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.​

* Amgen Inc - ‍biosimilars included in agreement are a part of Amgen’s existing biosimilars portfolio​

* Amgen Inc - ‍Simcere will be responsible for distribution and commercialization of the biosimilars​ in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

