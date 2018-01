Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO LAUNCH AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE THIS YEAR

* AMGEN SAYS EXPECTS TO LAUNCH HUMIRA BIOSIMILAR OUTSIDE U.S. THIS YEAR

* AMGEN CEO SAYS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DEALS TO REMAIN PRIORITY IN 2018

* AMGEN CEO SAYS COMPANY IN STRONGER STRATEGIC POSITION AFTER TAX REFORM