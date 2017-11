Nov 10 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen receives positive CHMP opinion to expand use of Nplate® (romiplostim) in pediatric patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura

* Amgen Inc - ‍positive CHMP opinion was based on five studies evaluating safety and efficacy of Nplate in children with ITP​, among other things