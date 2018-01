BRIEF-Amgen Reports Aimovig Met All Primary, Secondary Endpoints

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc:

* AMGEN REPORTS AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB) MET ALL PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN UNIQUE PHASE 3B STUDY IN EPISODIC MIGRAINE PATIENTS WHO HAVE FAILED MULTIPLE PRIOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENTS

* AMGEN INC - FDA HAS SET A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET ACTION DATE OF MAY 17, 2018

* AMGEN INC - IF APPROVED, NOVARTIS AND AMGEN WILL CO-COMMERCIALIZE AIMOVIG IN U.S.

* AMGEN INC - SAFETY DATA ARE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS STUDIES OF AIMOVIG TO DATE

* AMGEN INC - LIBERTY ALSO MET ALL SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, INCLUDING REDUCTION OF MONTHLY MIGRAINE DAYS, REDUCTION IN DAYS NEEDING ACUTE MEDICATION