BRIEF-Amgen reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.27
2017年10月25日 / 晚上8点37分 / 更新于 10 小时内

BRIEF-Amgen reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.27

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc :

* Amgen - Qtrly total revenue fell 1 percent to $5.77 billion

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $2.76

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $3.27

* Amgen says incurred $67 million of pre-tax expenses, or $0.07 eps, in Q3 related to Hurricane Maria

* Amgen says in Q4, expects additional pre-tax expenses in the range of $75 million to $100 million, or $0.08 to $0.11 EPS related to Hurricane Maria

* Amgen says does not expect a significant impact to full-year 2018 results from Hurricane Maria

* Amgen - Qtrly GAAP earnings per share, operating income impacted by non-cash charges associated with decision to discontinue internal development of AMG 899

* Amgen says 2017 GAAP EPS guidance revised to $10.96 to $11.20 and non-GAAP EPS guidance increased to $12.50 to $12.70

* Amgen says 2017 total revenue guidance revised to $22.7 billion to $23.0 billion

* Amgen Inc Q3 earnings per share view $3.11, revenue view $5.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amgen Inc FY2017 earnings per share view $12.58, revenue view $22.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amgen Inc says in Oct. 2017, board approved increase in remaining share repurchase authorization for aggregate authorization of $5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

