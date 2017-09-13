BRIEF-Amicus announces top-line phase 3 results for SD-101 in Epidermolysis Bullosa

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc
* Amicus Therapeutics announces top-line phase 3 results for SD-101 in Epidermolysis Bullosa
* Study did not meet primary endpoints
* Phase 3 clinical study did not meet primary endpoints or secondary endpoints in participants with Epidermolysis Bullosa
* SD-101 did not show a statistically significant difference from placebo in intent to treat (ITT) population
* Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAES) were similar across both SD-101 and placebo groups
* Based on top-line data co has no current plans to invest in additional clinical studies or commercial preparation activities for SD-101
* Based on top-line data co has no current plans to invest in additional clinical studies or commercial preparation activities for SD-101