BRIEF-Amicus announces top-line phase 3 results for SD-101 in Epidermolysis Bullosa
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月13日 / 上午10点20分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Amicus announces top-line phase 3 results for SD-101 in Epidermolysis Bullosa

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics announces top-line phase 3 results for SD-101 in Epidermolysis Bullosa

* Study did not meet primary endpoints​

* Phase 3 clinical study did not meet primary endpoints or secondary endpoints in participants with Epidermolysis Bullosa​

* SD-101 did not show a statistically significant difference from placebo in intent to treat (ITT) population​

* Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAES) were similar across both SD-101 and placebo groups​

* Based on top-line data co has no current plans to invest in additional clinical studies or commercial preparation activities for SD-101​

* Plans to further analyze and share phase 3 essence results with key stakeholders in Epidermolysis Bullosa community​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

