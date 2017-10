Oct 4 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* Amicus Therapeutics announces additional positive data in Pompe disease phase 1/2 study at World Muscle Society

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc - ‍pulmonary function generally improved or remained stable at 6 and 9 months​

* Amicus Therapeutics - plans to continue collaborative discussions with regulators in US and EU, expects to provide update in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: