Dec 14 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MIGALASTAT FOR TREATMENT OF FABRY DISEASE

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍LOOK FORWARD TO POTENTIAL U.S. APPROVAL OF MIGALASTAT IN 2018​