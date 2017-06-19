FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月19日 / 晚上8点29分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc:

* Amkor Technology announces notice of partial redemption of 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* Has issued a notice for redemption of $200 million of outstanding $400 million of company's 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* Amkor Technology Inc - expects to record a one-time charge in q3 of 2017 of approximately $4.4 million for early extinguishment of debt

* Amkor Technology - redemption price will be 101.656% of principal amount of notes, or $1,016.56 per $1,000.00 principal amount thereof, paid in cash

* Amkor Technology Inc- company plans to fund redemption of notes with cash on hand

* It is estimated that redemption would result in potential annualized interest savings of approximately $13.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below