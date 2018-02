BRIEF-Amkor Technology Sees Q1 Revenue About $1.02 Bln

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc:

* AMKOR TECHNOLOGY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $1.02 BILLION

* Q4 SALES ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $1.15 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.42

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍NET SALES OF $0.98 BILLION TO $1.06 BILLION, UP 7% TO 16% FROM Q1 2017​

* QTRLY GROSS MARGIN 19.6 PERCENT VERSUS 22.2 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍GROSS MARGIN OF 14% TO 16%​

* Q4 2017 NET INCOME INCLUDES AN ESTIMATED ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT OF $42 MILLION, OR $0.17 PER DILUTED SHARE

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍NET LOSS OF $5 MILLION TO NET INCOME OF $25 MILLION, OR ($0.02) TO $0.11 PER DILUTED SHARE​