Feb 15 (Reuters) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc:

* AMN HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4 PERCENT TO $509 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.63

* SEES ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE OF $516 MILLION TO $522 MILLION​ FOR Q1

* SEES ‍GROSS MARGIN OF 32.0%​ FOR Q1

* SEES ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 12.5-13.0%​ FOR Q1