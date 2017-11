BRIEF-AMN Healthcare reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Nov 2 (Reuters) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc

* AMN healthcare announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 revenue $494 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.63

* AMN Healthcare Services Inc sees ‍fourth-quarter consolidated revenue $498 million - $504 million​

* AMN Healthcare Services Inc sees fourth-quarter gross margin 32.0%​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $510.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S