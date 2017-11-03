FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh subsidiaries to implement electrode and refractory surcharge
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
2017年11月3日 / 下午12点32分 / 更新于 20 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ampco-pittsburgh Corp

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - unit ‍ will implement an electrode and refractory surcharge on all forged rolls that it and its subsidiaries produce globally​

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - ‍Union Electric Steel is implementing surcharge of $0.05 per pound of finished weight for all forged rolls worldwide​

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp- ‍temporary surcharge is effective for all orders to be melted on or after January 1, 2018, and for all new quotes​

* Ampco-Pittsburgh corp - ‍a key electrode manufacturer located in U.S. declared force majeure on shipments following impact of Hurricane Harvey​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

