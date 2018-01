BRIEF-Amphenol Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share $0.86

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp:

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 SALES $1.944 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.8 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.78 TO $0.80

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.39 TO $3.47

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.44 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 SALES $1.78 BILLION TO $1.82 BILLION

* AMPHENOL - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE INCLUDES ESTIMATED ONE-TIME CHARGE OF ABOUT $400 MILLION ($1.26 PER SHARE) RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* CURRENTLY EXPECT AN ESTIMATED BENEFIT OF AT LEAST 100 BASIS POINTS ON EFFECTIVE TAX RATE GOING FORWARD

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.47, REVENUE VIEW $7.32 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78, REVENUE VIEW $1.70 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S