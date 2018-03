BRIEF-Amplify Energy Reports Quarterly Earnings Per Share $0.38

March 7 (Reuters) - Amplify Energy Corp:

* AMPLIFY ENERGY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS, YEAR-END 2017 PROVED RESERVES AND 2018 GUIDANCE

* AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP SAYS CAPITAL SPENDING FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $65 TO $80 MILLION

* AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES $87.5 MILLION VERSUS $75.6 MILLION PRIOR QUARTER

* AMPLIFY ENERGY CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION IN RANGE OF 169 - 187 MMCFE/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: