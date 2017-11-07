FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.01
2017年11月7日

BRIEF-Amplify Snack Brands Q3 earnings per share $0.01

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Amplify Snack Brands Inc

* Amplify snack brands, inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales $95 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.6 million

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc - ‍company revises full year fiscal 2017 outlook​

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc sees ‍FY 2017 net sales of $375 million to $379 million​

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted eps (non-gaap) of $0.25 to $0.27​

* Amplify Snack Brands Inc sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures of $23 million to $25 million​

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $387.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

