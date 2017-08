June 9 (Reuters) - AMS AG

* ANNOUNCES AN UPDATED DIVIDEND POLICY FROM FISCAL YEAR 2017 ONWARD

* FUTURE DIVIDENDS SHALL INCREASE IF NET RESULT OF COMPANY INCREASES IN FUTURE WHILE ANY FUTURE DIVIDEND SHALL AT LEAST EQUAL DIVIDEND AMOUNT OF RELATED YEAR BEFORE