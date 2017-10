BRIEF-AMS launches $350 mln 5-year convertible bond placement​

Sept 25 (Reuters) - AMS AG:

* ‍LAUNCHES USD 350 MILLION 5-YEAR CONVERTIBLE BOND PLACEMENT​

* ‍BONDS WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF 5 YEARS AND WILL BE ISSUED AND REDEEMED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT​

* ‍BONDS WILL BE OFFERED WITH A COUPON BETWEEN 0.625% AND 1.125% PER ANNUM​

* ‍PRICING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE LATER TODAY FOLLOWING AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS WITH SETTLEMENT ON OR AROUND 28 SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS OF AMS TO SUBSCRIBE TO BONDS HAVE BEEN EXCLUDED​